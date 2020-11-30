Chhattisgarh: Elderly woman killed in bear attack in Korba

A 65-year-old woman has been mauled to death by a bear in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a forest official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the victim, Phulkunwar Gond, a native of Fulsar village, was attacked by the animal in Kendai forest range, he said.

The woman was heading on foot to her brother's place in Hardeva village after going to a weekly market in Korbi area. While she was crossing the Ghoghra rivulet, the bear suddenly came out of the bushes and attacked her. The woman died on the spot, the official said.

After being alerted by locals, police and forest personnel rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby health centre. The victim's family was given an immediate aid of Rs 25,000, the official said, adding that the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after completion of formalities.