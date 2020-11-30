Rs 13.5L compensation to kin of man, son killed in accident

The Thane Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a collective compensation of Rs 13.50 lakh to the family of a man and his minor son who were killed in a road accident in 2018. The claimants told the tribunal that Uday Varale (48), an agriculturist, and his son Rishy Varale (14) were returning in a car to Nashik from Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on November 10, 2018.

A bus coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car near Sinnar. The father-son duo received severe injuries and died on the spot, they said. The claimants in the case were Uday Varale's wife and two daughters, residents of Mira Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district.

In their submission, they said Uday Varale earned Rs 1.50 lakh per annum and they were totally dependent on him for their livelihood. They also told the tribunal that Rishy Varale was a brightstudentandactiveinsports andmartialarts.

The respondents in the case were bus owner Chandrakant Idnani and the vehicle's insurer - the United India Insurance Company Limited. While the insurance company pleaded on various grounds and wanted the claim to be rejected, the owner of the bus did not appear and the matter was decided ex-parte against him.

MACT member and District Judge R N Rokade in his order on November 24 awarded a compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh for the man's death. In case of the teenaged boy, the tribunal said the compensation for his deathwouldbea fixedamountofRs 5 lakh as thevictim'sageand earning arenotrelevant as per the new compensation provisions.

The tribunal ordered the respondents to jointly severally pay the compensation along with an interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim..