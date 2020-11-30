Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 13.5L compensation to kin of man, son killed in accident

While the insurance company pleaded on various grounds and wanted the claim to be rejected, the owner of the bus did not appear and the matter was decided ex-parte against him. MACT member and District Judge R N Rokade in his order on November 24 awarded a compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh for the man's death.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:26 IST
Rs 13.5L compensation to kin of man, son killed in accident

The Thane Motor Accidental Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a collective compensation of Rs 13.50 lakh to the family of a man and his minor son who were killed in a road accident in 2018. The claimants told the tribunal that Uday Varale (48), an agriculturist, and his son Rishy Varale (14) were returning in a car to Nashik from Shirdi in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on November 10, 2018.

A bus coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car near Sinnar. The father-son duo received severe injuries and died on the spot, they said. The claimants in the case were Uday Varale's wife and two daughters, residents of Mira Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district.

In their submission, they said Uday Varale earned Rs 1.50 lakh per annum and they were totally dependent on him for their livelihood. They also told the tribunal that Rishy Varale was a brightstudentandactiveinsports andmartialarts.

The respondents in the case were bus owner Chandrakant Idnani and the vehicle's insurer - the United India Insurance Company Limited. While the insurance company pleaded on various grounds and wanted the claim to be rejected, the owner of the bus did not appear and the matter was decided ex-parte against him.

MACT member and District Judge R N Rokade in his order on November 24 awarded a compensation of Rs 8.5 lakh for the man's death. In case of the teenaged boy, the tribunal said the compensation for his deathwouldbea fixedamountofRs 5 lakh as thevictim'sageand earning arenotrelevant as per the new compensation provisions.

The tribunal ordered the respondents to jointly severally pay the compensation along with an interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim..

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NZ vs WI: Glenn Phillips credits CPL experience for improved form

New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips, who smashed the fastest T20I ton by a Kiwi player on Sunday, has said playing in Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020 helped him regain confidence. Phillips, who played for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2020, sla...

PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Nanak on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planetThe first guru of Sikhs was b...

'Tiger state' MP lost 290 big cats in 19 years: official

Madhya Pradesh has lost 290 tigers over the last 19 years but the central Indian state still has more than 675 tigers, including 125 cubs, in the designated reserves and in the wild, a top Forest department official said on Monday. Claiming...

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Large global trials of several COVID-19 vaccine candidates involving tens of thousands of participants are well underway with some having gathered sufficient data to seek emergency use authorisation. The following is what we know about the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020