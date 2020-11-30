Left Menu
Amitabh Jain appointed new Chhattisgarh chief secretary

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:03 IST
Amitabh Jain appointed new Chhattisgarh chief secretary
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chhattisgarh government onMonday appointed Amitabh Jain as the state's chief secretaryin place of Rajendra Prasad Mandal who retired from service

Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was currentlyadditional chief secretary (finance) along with additionalcharge of water resources department

The state government also issued fresh postings for 13other bureaucrats, including 11 IAS officers.

