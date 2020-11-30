Ashok Kumar takes charge as new DGP of Uttarakhand
Ashok Kumar, a 1989 batch IPS officer, on Monday took charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttarakhand. He took over from Anil Kumar Raturi who retired on Monday after 33 years of service. A small function was held at the state police headquarters here on the occasion. Kumar is the 11th DGP of Uttarakhand.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:44 IST
