Javadekar, Puri release booklet 'PM Modi and his Government's Special Relationship with Sikhs'

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar released a booklet titled 'PM Modi and his Government's Special Relationship with Sikhs' along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, according to a press release on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 21:42 IST
Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Amit Khare release a booklet titled 'PM Modi and his Government's special relationship with Sikhs' (Photo ANI/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar released a booklet titled 'PM Modi and his Government's Special Relationship with Sikhs' along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, according to a press release on Monday. According to the release, "During the occasion, Hardeep Puri congratulated Javadekar and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for bringing out the book. Shri Puri listed out the path-breaking decisions taken a year ago for celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which comprise a booklet."

Speaking on the decisions, the Civil Aviation Minister said that it was decided to establish a Chair on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings in a University in the United Kingdom and Canada and talks are underway to establish it in Canada. The Minister added that whatever decisions have been taken, have been implemented in record time. He credited the Prime Minister for personally supervising the smallest of arrangements and personally seeing off the first Jattha for Kartarpur Corridor.

Mentioning other important decisions, the Minister highlighted the decision on no taxation on Langars, FCRA Registration to Sri Harmandir Sahib, allowing global Sangat participation, revision of 'Blacklist' as per the demand of Sikh community et al. The Minister reiterated the Union Government's commitment to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on sustainable development and women empowerment and said the teachings of Guru Maharaj have been incorporated in the agenda of the Government.

Amit Khare, secretary, Ministry of Information Broadcasting was also present on the occasion. The booklet produced by the Bureau of Outreach Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been released on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "On the occasion of Guru Purab and in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri ji and Amit Khare, we launched Guru Nanak Ji's booklet 'PM Modi and his Government's special relationship with Sikhs' that is published by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting." (ANI)

