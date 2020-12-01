Left Menu
'Barred entry of illegal people' among protesting farmers to avoid clash, says BKU leader

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that they have "barred entry of illegal people" among the protesting farmers to avoid any clash. This will save us from any clash," Tikait told reporters. He said the BKU protesters at Ghazipur have a good coordination with farmers protesting at other border points of Delhi.

Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that they have "barred entry of illegal people" among the protesting farmers to avoid any clash. He, however, said police and other paramilitary personnel can visit their gathering.

Tikait also said the protesting farmers at Ghazipur border have been in touch with the Centre and would join talks if there are any. "They (police) have imposed Section 144 so we have imposed section 288 to block entry of any illegal persons and those who are used to giving speeches. This will save us from any clash," Tikait told reporters.

He said the BKU protesters at Ghazipur have a good coordination with farmers protesting at other border points of Delhi. "The farmers have surrounded Delhi. More will join in," he said. There was heavy security deployment at the UP-Delhi Gate with some groups of farmers from Uttar Pradesh staging a protest at the Ghazipur border.  Around 200 farmers along with their vehicles arrived at Ghazipur border on Saturday as part of 'Delhi Chalo' march call given by farmer organisations against the new central agri laws.

They had tried to enter Delhi, but after talks with senior police officers they moved back to UP Gate. They have refused to head to the designated ground in Burari fpr protest, a police officer..

