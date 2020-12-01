Left Menu
Delhi Police registers FIR over clash between farmers, security forces at Singhu border

Necessary minimum force was used to prevent them from entering the national capital, as a large public gathering is prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior police officer said. "Four police personnel got injured while controlling violent protesters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:27 IST
Th Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a clash between farmers and security personnel at the Singhu border last week, officials said on Monday. The FIR has been registered at Alipur police station, they added.

On Friday, in view of the protests organised by different farmer unions against the recently passed three agricultural laws, security personnel were deployed at Singhu border to maintain law and order, police said. Around 12.15 pm, the protesters turned violent and tried to enter Delhi in large numbers. Necessary minimum force was used to prevent them from entering the national capital, as a large public gathering is prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior police officer said.

"Four police personnel got injured while controlling violent protesters. Two government vehicles and one private bus also got damaged during the incident. “A case for damaging public property and under the Pandemic Act and Unlawful Assembly etc has been registered. Damaged vehicles have been seized and investigation is being carried out,” the officer said.

On Friday, hundreds of farmers had reached the Singhu border here to protest against the Centre's new farm laws. The day had witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and erecting multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in their determination to push through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

