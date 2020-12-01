Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest staged over murder of French businessman in Mexico

Local residents and business owners took part, with one protester holding up a placard reading in Spanish: "When there's no justice, the authorities become accomplices." Lormand and Orozco were reported missing on Friday and their bodies found by a dirt road in a southern district of the capital on Saturday, Mexico City prosecutors said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 06:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 06:48 IST
Protest staged over murder of French businessman in Mexico

A few hundred people marched in central Mexico City on Monday to protest the killing of a French businessman and his Mexican colleague over the weekend, the latest violent crime to inflame concerns about security in the country.

The demonstrators marched along a main thoroughfare of the wealthy western neighborhood of Polanco to a restaurant run by Baptiste Lormand, 45, and his business partner, Luis Orozco, before leaving flowers outside the French embassy nearby. Local residents and business owners took part, with one protester holding up a placard reading in Spanish: "When there's no justice, the authorities become accomplices."

Lormand and Orozco were reported missing on Friday and their bodies found by a dirt road in a southern district of the capital on Saturday, Mexico City prosecutors said. Polanco resident Israel Reyes said he was deeply saddened by the killing and shocked that such a crime had occurred in an area generally deemed to be among the safest in the city.

"I think there's now a great responsibility on society and the authorities for us to restore order," Reyes said. Mexico City police chief Omar Harfuch, who was the target of an assassination attempt near Polanco five months ago, said a man believed to have been involved in the killings had been arrested on Monday.

Harfuch said investigators suspected robbery was behind the crime, although some at the march said the Frenchman and his partner were victims of extortion. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office two years ago pledging to reduce record levels of gang-fueled violence. Instead, the bloodshed has only increased.

Murders hit another record in 2019, and are on track to surpass that mark this year, official data show.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report

British and European Union negotiators have the options in front of them to conclude a Brexit free-trade deal this week, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday, expressing hope that they would succeed.There is a...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Arcadia retail group collapses into administration httpson.ft.com3fU0pRc - ExxonMobil slashes...

U.S. judge rejects $648 mln Bayer PCB contamination settlement

A federal judge has rejected Bayer AGs proposed 648 million settlement of class-action litigation by cities and other claimants over contamination from polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, made by the former Monsanto Co.In a Nov. 25 decision...

Biden speaks with UN chief, discusses strengthening partnership on urgent global issues

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday spoke with United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterresas as the two discussed the need to strengthen their partnership on urgent global issues including combatting COVID-19, the transition said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020