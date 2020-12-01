Maha: One killed in tempo-dumper collision in Thane

A 47-year-old tempo driver has been killed in a collision between his vehicle and a dumper in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place at Savroli village on Monday evening when the victim was going to Vajreshwari from Ambadi village to get vegetables, a police official said.

A speeding dumper collided head-on with the tempo, killing its driver, he said. A van and a car, which were behind the tempo, also suffered damages as they hit each other while trying to stop after the accident, the official said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem, he said. The dumper driver was arrested and booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.