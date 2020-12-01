Man killed in celebratory firing in UP

A 24-year-old man was killed in celebratory firing during a marriage function in Dehli village here, police said on Tuesday. The incident had also left the father of the groom injured, they said.

“Santosh was killed in celebratory firing during the marriage ceremony of Aman on November 29. The groom’s father was also injured in the incident,” Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said. An FIR has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to arrest the culprit, he said.

PTI CORR ABN SRY.