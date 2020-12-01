SC refuses to interfere with Chanda Kochhar's plea against termination from ICICI Bank

In a major setback for Chanda Kochhar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with her petition challenging her termination as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of ICICI Bank in 2018. Kochhar was forced to resign from her post in October 2018 after allegations of a quid pro quo surfaced involving her husband in relation to the loans given to the Videocon group.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, refused to grant any relief to Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan scam case. "We are not inclined to interfere with the HC order. I am sorry," Justice Kaul said while dismissing Kochhar's plea against a Bombay High Court order, which had earlier dismissed the petition challenging her termination last year.

Chanda Kochhar had initially moved before the Bombay High Court challenging her termination in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan scam case claiming violation of several rules. However, after the Bombay High Court dismissed her plea, she moved the top court. (ANI)