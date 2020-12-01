Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC refuses to interfere with Chanda Kochhar's plea against termination from ICICI Bank

In a major setback for Chanda Kochhar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with her petition challenging her termination as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of ICICI Bank in 2018.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:19 IST
SC refuses to interfere with Chanda Kochhar's plea against termination from ICICI Bank
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

In a major setback for Chanda Kochhar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with her petition challenging her termination as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of ICICI Bank in 2018. Kochhar was forced to resign from her post in October 2018 after allegations of a quid pro quo surfaced involving her husband in relation to the loans given to the Videocon group.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, refused to grant any relief to Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan scam case. "We are not inclined to interfere with the HC order. I am sorry," Justice Kaul said while dismissing Kochhar's plea against a Bombay High Court order, which had earlier dismissed the petition challenging her termination last year.

Chanda Kochhar had initially moved before the Bombay High Court challenging her termination in connection with the ICICI-Videocon loan scam case claiming violation of several rules. However, after the Bombay High Court dismissed her plea, she moved the top court. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nobody can take Film City away from Mumbai: Maha BJP chief

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths meeting with Bollywood personalities in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said nobody can take the Film City and its glamour away from Mumbai. Adityanath is...

Cyclone to hit TN on Dec 4

A cyclone is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the second time in a week, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department IMD said on TuesdayThe deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify furt...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic Penicillamine tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Penicillamine tablets used for treatment of Wilsons disease and Cystinuria in the American market. The company has received approval...

Delhi airport handles 2 mn domestic passengers in Oct, expects to soon return to pre-COVID volumes

Delhi airport on Tuesday said it handled about 2 million domestic passengers in October on the back of festive season travel demand, and expects to return to pre-lockdown volumes soon. Besides, the airport witnessed a healthy growth in inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020