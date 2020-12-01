Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire

A fire broke out at in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:39 IST
4 killed, 6 injured in South Korea apartment fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A fire broke out in an apartment building near the South Korean capital on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring six others, officials said. The blaze on the 12th floor of the 25-story building in Gunpo took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish, said Kwon Hyeok-ju of the Gyeonggi Provincial Fire and Disaster Headquarters.

One of the six residents who was injured in the fire was in critical condition, while the others were being treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation, he said. Chin Young, South Korea's Minister of the Interior and Safety, convened an emergency meeting where he called for officials to fully support the families of those injured or killed and thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire.

Kwon said the fire may have been sparked while workers repaired one of the apartments.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling retreats from $1.34; Brexit negotiations enter final month before deadline

The pound briefly crossed 1.34 for the first time in three months on Tuesday, as market participants remained optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached, despite a lack of tangible progress in negotiations.The UK left the E...

'Well-prepared' robbers seize Brazilian city, loot bank

Dozens of criminals armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil overnight and took control of the streets as they launched an assault against a local bank branch. Video from residents that was broadcast on the Globo televisi...

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, attacks Kangana

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Immediately after joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Matondkar took a ...

IIndia's positive COVID-19 cases per million lowest among big nations in past week: Health Ministry

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, he said that average daily positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020