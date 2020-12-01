Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC posts for Dec 3 plea against affixing posters outside homes of COVID patients

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted to December 3 hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) against the decision of states and union territories to affix posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients, divulging their identities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:06 IST
SC posts for Dec 3 plea against affixing posters outside homes of COVID patients
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted to December 3 hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) against the decision of states and union territories to affix posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients, divulging their identities. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the central government, told the top court that the government has filed an affidavit on the PIL on November 30 and it has not issued any order to affix such posters outside homes of COVID-19 patients.

"We have not prescribed affixing such posters. It's not Centre and if something is pasted to stigmatise the person, to maligned him, this should not be done, it is to be avoided. But states may have passed such directions. The motive of posters is that unaware person doesn't enter the home of COVID patients," Mehta said. Justice MR Shah said that the hard reality is different. "These people are treated like untouchables," he said.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the petitioner to file a counter-affidavit and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. This PIL, filed by advocate Kush Kalra, challenged the affixing of posters outside the homes of COVID-19 patients as a mark of identification as well as divulging of names of such patients to housing societies' management and Resident Welfare Associations, saying such disclosure of the identity of patients is in gross violation of their fundamental right to privacy.

The plea sought directions to ensure such disclosure of names does not take place. It sought quashing of the executive orders of the states and union territories that allow affixing of posters outside homes of the COVID-19 patients. It said that the move adds to the stigma attached to the disease and the revelation of names of patients also fails the tests of proportionality and reasonableness.

"The Constitution does not and can never permit discrimination on the ground of illness and physical suffering," the plea said, adding that circulation of names of such persons and subjecting them to the scrutiny of the public goes against the ethos of living with dignity. "Affixing posters outside their homes leads to their illness being widely publicised amongst other residents of a colony or apartment complex as well as household staff of neighbours, vendors, passers-by and other unrelated persons," the plea said.

It also claimed that while some states have already rescinded their executive orders for affixing of such posters, the majority of states continue with this practice. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling retreats from $1.34; Brexit negotiations enter final month before deadline

The pound briefly crossed 1.34 for the first time in three months on Tuesday, as market participants remained optimistic about the chances of a Brexit deal being reached, despite a lack of tangible progress in negotiations.The UK left the E...

'Well-prepared' robbers seize Brazilian city, loot bank

Dozens of criminals armed with assault rifles invaded a city in southern Brazil overnight and took control of the streets as they launched an assault against a local bank branch. Video from residents that was broadcast on the Globo televisi...

Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, attacks Kangana

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Immediately after joining the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, Matondkar took a ...

IIndia's positive COVID-19 cases per million lowest among big nations in past week: Health Ministry

India recorded 211 COVID-19 cases per million population over the last seven days, which is lowest among big nations, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, he said that average daily positivit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020