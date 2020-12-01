Britain, EU to continue trade talks throughout week, says PM's spokesman

Britain, EU to continue trade talks throughout week, says PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:25 IST
Britain will continue to negotiate with the European Union on a trade deal throughout the week, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, repeating that the two sides were still trying to bridge their differences.
"Face-to-face talks are continuing in London today. We are working hard to bridge the differences that still remain and we will continue to negotiate throughout the week," the spokesman told reporters.
