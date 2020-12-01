Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU to continue trade talks throughout week, says PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:25 IST
Britain, EU to continue trade talks throughout week, says PM's spokesman

Britain will continue to negotiate with the European Union on a trade deal throughout the week, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, repeating that the two sides were still trying to bridge their differences.

"Face-to-face talks are continuing in London today. We are working hard to bridge the differences that still remain and we will continue to negotiate throughout the week," the spokesman told reporters.

Also Read: Father Christmas will deliver presents this Christmas, Boris Johnson assures children

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

Two people were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, the citys mayor said, according to public broadcaster SWR.Police said several people had been kille...

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control. More...

Vodafone Idea hikes select postpaid plan rates by Rs 50 in UP East

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has raised the price of select postpaid plans by Rs 50 in the UP East circle, according to details available on the companys website. Vodafone Idea customers will have to pay Rs 649 per month for the postpaid ...

Honda posts 55 pc rise in sales in November at 9,990 units

Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent increase in domestic sales at 9,990 units in November. The company had sold 6,459 units in the domestic market in November 2019, Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL said in a statement.Exports stood ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020