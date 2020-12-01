Maha: Teen killed in Nashik over mobile game

One person was arrested for allegedly killing a teen in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik district over a dispute due to addiction to a survival-shooter mobile game called 'Free Fire', police said on Tuesday. Jibhau Gaikwad (19) was found murdered in a field on November 26 and a probe found the act was committed by Sunil More, also 19, an official said.

"More is addicted to playing the mobile game Free Fire and this led to the murder. More has confessed to the crime. Further probe is underway," he added.