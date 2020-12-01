Left Menu
U'khand to review sustainable development goal regularly, says CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday launched a Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) monitoring dashboard, prepared in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Centre for Public Policy Department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:35 IST
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Regular monitoring should be done to fulfill all the plans made on the basis of targets. 'Vision 2030' is the framework for the future and economic development of the state. He instructed all the district magistrates that SDG to get reviewed from time to time on the basis of indicators given in the 17 areas." All the districts in the dashboard will upload their achievements from time to time and based on the ranking we will make every effort to improve the implementation of the SDG by prioritizing the deficiencies in the plans/indicators, the Chief Minister said.

Rawat advocated for more rapid efforts in order to achieve the goal of sustainable development by 2030. Water connection is being provided in rural areas for only one rupee and soon we will be providing water connection in urban areas at affordable rates. All these efforts will incur good results in the coming time, he added. (ANI)

