Man arrested for wife's murder

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife inMIDC Butibori area of Nagpur District, police said. Dinesh Chhatilal Pal, the accused, hails from Madhya Pradesh.

Pal lived with wife and three children in a rented house at Tembhari village near Nagpur and worked in a private firm, said sub-inspector Dinkar Darade of MIDC Butibori police station. The couple had a quarrel on Saturday night when Pal's wife Sushma (35) refused to have sex with him, he said.

Enraged, Pal allegedly strangled her. Later, he called the police and claimed that she died in sleep. However autopsy report on Tuesday established that the woman had been strangled, the inspector said.

During questioning, Pal confessed to killing her, the officer said, adding that he was arrested for murder..