Mamata to speak at coveted Oxford Union Debate on Wednesday
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:57 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be speaking at The Oxford Union Debate the first Indian woman CM to do so through the virtual mode on Wednesday, secretariat sources said. Banerjee would be speaking about the schemes of the state government like 'Kanyashree', 'Rupasree', 'Krishak Bandhu' and 'Duare Bangla'," they said.
"Banerjee, who became the first Indian woman CM to address the debate, had received the invitation from the Oxford Union in July," an official said. "She will be answering questions from students during the debate, and has already received 600 online queries," he said.
Founded in 1823, The Oxford Union has featured several world leaders and luminaries as speakers, including US presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Regan, British prime ministers Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, physicist Albert Einstein and spiritual leader the Dalai Lama..
