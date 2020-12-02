Left Menu
Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was injured during celebratory firing at a wedding in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Tuesday. The boy was rushed to Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after the incident on Monday night in Jainpur village under Gulharia police station limits.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-12-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 00:46 IST
UP: Boy injured as guest opens fire during wedding, condition stable

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was injured during celebratory firing at a wedding in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Tuesday. The boy was rushed to Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College after the incident on Monday night in Jainpur village under Gulharia police station limits. He was then referred to a hospital in Lucknow where he is undergoing treatment with his condition said to be stable, police added.

During a marriage function on Monday night, one Rajan Singh of the same village opened fire with his country-made pistol while dancing after the wedding was solemnised. The host's four-year-old nephew got injured in the firing, police said adding that it was on Tuesday morning that the child's grandparents arrived and informed the police.

"We are searching for the accused and he will soon be taken under custody,” Gulharia police station in-charge, Inspector Ravi Rai said..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

