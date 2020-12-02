Several persons examined in corruption case against Odisha forest officer

Several persons, including government officials, were examined on Tuesday in connection with the corruption case against Odisha forest officer Abhay Kant Pathak, a statement said. Three Forest Department officers, a tour operator and the driver of Pathak were examined by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disproportionate assets case against him, it said.

Pathak was arrested by the vigilance department and in judicial custody till December 9 along with his son Ashok Kumar. Relevant CCTV footage was seized from the residence and the apartment connected to him, the official statement said.

"Verification was undertaken at previous places of posting of Pathak in Rajgangpur, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Angul, Boudh, Koraput and Berhampur as well as in the office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and Forest and Environment Department," it said. Analysis of statements of three bank accounts of his son showed cash deposits of Rs 9.48 crore and deposits through transfer and clearings of Rs 5.29 crore, totaling Rs 14.77 crore, it added.

While verification of land records and educational expenditure is being made, the officers of the State Forensic Science Laboratory have started the examination of the seized mobile phones, laptops and other devices. The SIT, consisting of three additional superintendents of police, four deputy SPs, three inspectors, a bank consultant, chartered accountant and forensic auditor, is probing various aspects of the case.

Pathak, a 1987-batch IFS officer, was placed under suspension on Friday. He was the additional principal chief conservator of forests, plan, program and afforestation..