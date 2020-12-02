Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special court grants ED, CBI time till Feb 1 to complete probe in Aircel Maxis case

A special court in Delhi on Wednesday granted the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation time till February 1 to complete the investigation into the Aircel Maxis case involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 12:10 IST
Special court grants ED, CBI time till Feb 1 to complete probe in Aircel Maxis case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Wednesday granted the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation time till February 1 to complete the investigation into the Aircel Maxis case involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of Rouse Avenue court adjourned the matter for February 1 after the Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the agencies, sought time due to the pendency of Letters Rogatory (LRs) in several countries.

Arguments on cognizance of the chargesheet are pending before the court. Jain, who virtually appeared for the agencies, submitted that Singapore Authorities have raised certain queries on which ED is responding soon. He said since the investigation is still pending qua LRs issued to the different countries including the UK and Singapur, therefore, the matter may be adjourned for arguments on the point of cognizance.

Earlier, Jain had informed the court that agencies have sent LRs to different countries and there are some developments in that regard. The CBI had earlier submitted that it is working on a new lead. Both agencies have filed the status report in the court as well. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur also appeared for both the agencies, while advocate Naveen Kumar Matra represented ED and Advocate KK Goel represented CBI in the matter.

Earlier, the court had directed the agencies to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case, which was adjourned sine die, and noted that the allegations mentioned in the chargesheet appeared to be "quite serious in nature." Chidambaram and his son Karti are currently out on bail in the present matter.

The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia bounces out of recession as economy grows 3.3%

Australias economy grew by 3.3 per cent in the third quarter, rebounding from its first recession in nearly three decades as it recovered from pandemic-related shocks, according to figures released Wednesday. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told ...

Walmart drops USD 35 minimum for its members' online orders

Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a USD 98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday. Walmart announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at...

Head coach Shastri should have updated Kohli on Rohit's injury status: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir feels the communication gap between the Indian team management and selectors on Rohit Sharmas injury was unfortunate and the onus was on head coach Ravi Shastri to update skipper Virat Kohli on the matter....

Top Indian diplomat in Pak wants to explain India's stance on Jadhav's counsel appointment: IHC told

The counsel for the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the Islamabad High Court that Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to explain Indias stance over appointment of a lawyer for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020