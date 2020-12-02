Following are the top stories at 1300 hours: DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 94.99 lakh with 36,604 infections New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.99 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 89 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to over 94 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. DEL14 RAHUL-FARMERS Farmers' income has halved while that of govt's friends has risen: Rahul takes dig at Centre New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its claim of doubling farmers' income and alleged that their income has in fact "halved" under the 'suit-boot sarkar', while that of its crony friends has grown four times.

DEL13 HP-VIRUS-LD SUNNY DEOL Sunny Deol says he has tested positive for COVID-19, isolates himself in Himachal Shimla: BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to those who have come in close contact with him to test themselves for the infection. DEL9 UP-PRIYANKA-WOMEN UP govt's Mission Shakti has failed, crimes against women rising: Priyanka New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government's 'Mission Shakti' has "failed" as crimes against women are rising in Uttar Pradesh. BOM2 MH-FILM CITY-SENA Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sena on UP CM's visit Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it.

LGD3 SC-HATHRAS SC refuses to entertain plea against publication of Hathras victim's photograph New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea questioning the publication of a photograph of the Hathras victim in the media, saying the court cannot legislate on it and the petitioner can make a representation on the matter to the government. LGD2 DL-HC-SURVEILLANCE HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL against NETRA, NATGRID surveillance systems New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL claiming that citizens' right to privacy was being "endangered" by the execution and operation of surveillance systems like the Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA) and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID). FGN14 PAK-JADHAV Top Indian diplomat in Pak wants to explain India's stance on Jadhav's counsel appointment: IHC told Islamabad: The counsel for the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the Islamabad High Court that Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to explain India's stance over appointment of a lawyer for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to a media report on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN10 US-KAMALA-LD HARRIS Will be ready to hit the ground running with the new economic team: Kamala Harris Washington: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that the next administration will be ready to hit the ground running on day one with the experienced economic team announced by President-elect Joe Biden. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 VIRUS-UN-MEETING World leaders to address high-level, special session of UN General Assembly on COVID-19 pandemic United Nations: World leaders, the top leadership of the UN and vaccine developers will address a two-day, special session of the UN General Assembly on COVID-19 this week and discuss the pandemic's impact as well as the multi-faceted, coordinated response required to address the greatest global health crisis in decades. By Yoshita Singh