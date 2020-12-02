Mandatory community service at COVID centres for those not wearing face masks: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday ordered compulsory community service at COVID-19 care centres for those who do not wear masks, which according to experts is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.

A bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala directed the state government to issue a notification mandating community service at COVID care centres for those found in violations of the rules for wear face masks at public places.

The order was issued on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the state government to increase the fine on not wearing face masks at public places. (ANI)