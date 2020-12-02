Left Menu
Alleged rape victim says in video she has married accused: Police

Now a video of the 18-year-old girl has surfaced on social media in which she has claimed that she left her home on her own and married the accused Kuldeep, the SHO said. The girl was allegedly also kidnapped and raped in 2019 following which accused Kuldeep Lodhi, his father Jai Singh and mother Meena were arrested, the SHO said, adding all of them are now out on bail.

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 02-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 15:07 IST
An alleged rape victim has claimed in a video gone viral on social media in Fatehpur district here that she has married the accused, police said on Wednesday. Earlier, the woman’s father had lodged a complaint against seven persons, accusing them of having kidnapped his daughter on Monday when she had gone to a field in their village under city’s Kotwali police station, said Station House Officer Ravindra Shrivastava.

Following the father’s complaint, a case of rape and kidnapping was lodged, he said. Now a video of the 18-year-old girl has surfaced on social media in which she has claimed that she left her home on her own and married the accused Kuldeep, the SHO said.

The girl was allegedly also kidnapped and raped in 2019 following which accused Kuldeep Lodhi, his father Jai Singh and mother Meena were arrested, the SHO said, adding all of them are now out on bail. In the video, the girl has also requested not to harass her in-laws, the SHO said.

"As the girl is an adult and is now telling that she has married Kuldeep, we have called both for their statements," the SHO said..

