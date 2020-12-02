Left Menu
Jaishankar and Oman foreign minister discuss bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues "Pleased to connect with Omani FM @badralbusaidi. Discussed bilateral cooperation including health security and food security. Exchanged views on regional and international issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:03 IST
Jaishankar and Oman foreign minister discuss bilateral ties
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues

"Pleased to connect with Omani FM @badralbusaidi. Appreciated the care taken of the Indian community during COVID-19. Discussed bilateral cooperation including health security and food security. Exchanged views on regional and international issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

