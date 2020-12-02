Jaishankar and Oman foreign minister discuss bilateral ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on Wednesday discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues "Pleased to connect with Omani FM @badralbusaidi. Discussed bilateral cooperation including health security and food security. Exchanged views on regional and international issues," Jaishankar tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:03 IST
"Pleased to connect with Omani FM @badralbusaidi. Appreciated the care taken of the Indian community during COVID-19. Discussed bilateral cooperation including health security and food security. Exchanged views on regional and international issues," Jaishankar tweeted.
