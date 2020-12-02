Man held along with wife and daughter for killing youth: SP

A man has been arrested along with his wife for allegedly killing a youth for having an affair with their daughter in a village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. On a complaint the 22-year-old murdered youth's father, accusing the girl's entire family of having a role in the killing, the police also arrested the girl and are looking for her two absconding brothers, said Shamli Superintendent of police Nityanand Rai.

The murder had taken place on Monday in Panthura village under Jhinjhana police station, said the SP, adding, the police managed to recover the youth's body from a dry stretch of the Yamuna riverbed at the instance of key accused Dhir Singh on Tuesday. The police arrested accused Dhir Singh and his wife and daughter after the recovery of the body, said the SP.

The police are looking for absconding sons Arun and Pankaj of Dhir Singh, he said.