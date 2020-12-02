EU's Barnier says coming days decisive for UK trade deal - source
The diplomat, who spoke under condition of anonymity after taking part in the closed-door briefing by Michel Barnier earlier in the day, also said the 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels did not discuss a short no-deal period past the Dec. 31 deadline. "He (Barnier) was neither pessimistic nor optimistic.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:13 IST
The European Union's Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to the bloc on Wednesday the coming days will be decisive for getting a new UK trade deal but did not set a specific deadline, a senior Brussels diplomat told Reuters. The diplomat, who spoke under condition of anonymity after taking part in the closed-door briefing by Michel Barnier earlier in the day, also said the 27 national envoys to EU hub Brussels did not discuss a short no-deal period past the Dec. 31 deadline.
"He (Barnier) was neither pessimistic nor optimistic. He was saying there's been a lot of movement. Still some stuff to be done... level playing field, fisheries," the person said. "We are not getting closer at a huge rate of knots but we are getting closer... This is not the moment to show any sign of softness."
- READ MORE ON:
- Michel Barnier