Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized in Aurangabad

The Aurangabad rural police intercepted a four-wheeler on Mali Ghogargaon-Pimpalgaon on Tuesday and recovered 12 bags of gutkha and scented tobacco from the vehicle, an official said. The total seizure, including the car, was worth Rs 3.21 lakh, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:02 IST
Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized in Aurangabad

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 8.16 lakh were seized in two separate raids in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Wednesday. The Aurangabad rural police intercepted a four-wheeler on Mali Ghogargaon-Pimpalgaon on Tuesday and recovered 12 bags of gutkha and scented tobacco from the vehicle, an official said.

The total seizure, including the car, was worth Rs 3.21 lakh, he said. Similarly, the local crime branch seized 20 bags of pan masala and scented tobacco worth Rs 4.95 lakh from a farm in Dhangarwadi Aurala in Devgaon Rangari limits, police said.

The police have detained three persons in these seizures and offences have been registered at Veergaon and Deogaon Rangari police stations, the official added..

