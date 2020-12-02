Boat capsizes, two drowned, four missing

Two fishermen drowned and four others were reported missing after their boat capsized near an estuary, eight nautical miles of the Mangaluru coast, police said on Wednesday. Local people managed to rescue 19 fishermen with a dinghy.

The boat with 25 persons on board, capsized as it was overloaded with their catch and the turbulent sea. The victims have been identified as Preetham (28) and Panduranga Suvarna (58).

The coastal security police and local people carried out a search operation which was suspended Tuesday evening and resumed on Wednesday, the sources said..