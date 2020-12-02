Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump backs Republican COVID-19 package after McConnell rejects bipartisan proposal

McConnell, who has been pushing a $500 billion approach that Democrats reject, began circulating new draft legislation on Tuesday after a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion bipartisan package. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer cast doubt on the proposal's future, saying that McConnell had not sought support from Democrats, who control the U.S. House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 21:59 IST
Trump backs Republican COVID-19 package after McConnell rejects bipartisan proposal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump would sign a Senate Republican coronavirus relief measure, a White House official said on Wednesday, though it was unclear it would have the votes to pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Trump supported a proposal put forth by Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he rejected on Tuesday a $908 billion bipartisan package.

McConnell's outline is very close to the legislation that the Senate leader has been touting for months and was rejected by Democrats, according to one Senate Republican source. The plan includes $332.7 billion in new loans or grants to small businesses, according to a document provided to Reuters. "The president will sign the McConnell proposal that he put forward yesterday. We look forward to making progress on that," Mnuchin told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Mnuchin spoke a day after he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows addressed COVID-19 relief with McConnell and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a private discussion that focused on measures that Trump could be expected to sign into law. McConnell, who has been pushing a $500 billion approach that Democrats reject, began circulating new draft legislation on Tuesday after a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion bipartisan package.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer cast doubt on the proposal's future, saying that McConnell had not sought support from Democrats, who control the U.S. House. "The obvious fact of the matter is the biggest impediment to getting an agreement is the Republican leader refusing to negotiate in a bipartisan way," Schumer told reporters on Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kanhaiya Kumar joins Left parties stir against agri bills

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday asserted that the ongoing farmers stir against farm bills was an uprising to save democracy from crony capitalism and deplored attempts to discredit the agitations. Kumar, a former JNU students union p...

IAF carries out firing of Akash and Igla missiles in Suryalanka

The Indian Air Force has carried out firing of the indigenously developed Akash missile system along with Russian short-range Igla missiles as part of a drill at air force station Suryalanka in Andhra Pradesh, officials said. Vice Chief of ...

No fresh appointments in Rlys for 'khalasi'; post to be filled with regular employees: order

The Railways has decided to bar any new appointments to the post of khalasis or bungalow peons who work at the residences of senior officials, but allowed general managers to fill up such vacant posts with regular employees or substitute te...

Rome bans horse-drawn carriages from city streets

Rome is banning horse-drawn carriages popular with tourists from the citys streets, in a move aimed at protecting the animals after years of debate over their well-being, Mayor Virginia Raggi said on Wednesday. Carriages will no longer be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020