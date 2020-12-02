Government tells Wikipedia to remove link showing wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir

The government has directed Wikipedia to remove a link from their platform that has shown a wrong map of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said The order was issued by Ministry of Electronics and IT under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, they said.

This matter was flagged by a Twitter user through a tweet calling upon the government to take strict action. The Twitter user Chhatrasal Singh had highlighted the Wikipedia page on India-Bhutan relationship where the map incorrectly depicted the boundary of Jammu Kashmir.

Taking cognizance of this, the Minister of Electronics and Information technology swiftly issued an order on November 27 directing Wikipedia to remove the page as it is a violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. Sources said if Wikipedia does not follow the directions, the Government can take serious legal action against it including blocking access to the entire platforms as per Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. So far, Wikipedia has not corrected the map. (ANI)