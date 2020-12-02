Mumbai: Robber held for death of man during chase

Left Menu
The man had died on November 29 while chasing the accused Hamid Shaikh, a resident of Pydhonie, after the latter snatched his mobile phone, an official said. The accused was picked up by a police team based on specific information and after going through CCTV footage, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:46 IST
A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with death of a man in South Mumbai recently, police said. The man had died on November 29 while chasing the accused Hamid Shaikh, a resident of Pydhonie, after the latter snatched his mobile phone, an official said.

The accused was picked up by a police team based on specific information and after going through CCTV footage, he said. "Shaikh and his aide had snatched the mobile phone of Irfan Siddhiqui (55) at Bhendi Bazar on Sunday. Siddhiqui had started chasing the accused, but died while running," the official said.

J J Marg Police had registered an offence under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the IPC and hunt of the accused persons was on, he said. On specific information about the accused persons of Wednesday and police arrested the accused, he said adding probe in the case is on.

