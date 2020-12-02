Close vigil on India-Bhutan border ahead of BTC polls in Assam

Senior officers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Wednesday reviewed the prevailing situation along the India-Bhutan border in view of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam, officials said. SSB Guwahati Frontier's Inspector General Sanjeev Sharma visited the India-Bhutan border in the Udalguri district to review the security situation, they said.

He also visited the border outpost at Nalapara and Rajagarh, besides participating in an area domination operation, they added. IG Sharma briefed the troops to enhance alertness and maintain a constant vigil on the suspicious movements on the border for the peaceful conduct of the BTC elections.

He directed action against those involved in the smuggling of illegal foreign liquor, arms and currency to disrupt the peace of the area or attempt to influence the elections. The elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 and 10.

Meanwhile, police seized an AK-47 rifle and 309 ammunition at Bathouguri village in the Kokrajhar police station area, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roushan said. The arms and ammunition were kept concealed near a pond in the village, he said.