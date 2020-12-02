Left Menu
Eight yrs on,woman held for hubby's murder for insurance money

Over eight years after police registered a case of accidental death of a man in Maharashtra's Latur district, his wife has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband with others for Rs 1 crore insurance money, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 22:57 IST
Eight yrs on,woman held for hubby's murder for insurance money

Over eight years after police registered a case of accidental death of a man in Maharashtra's Latur district, his wife has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of her husband with others for Rs 1 crore insurance money, police said on Wednesday. A case of accident was registered by Ausa police in the district in 2012 after Annarao Bansode's family members claimed he had been killed in a road accident near Babhalgaon village, an official said, adding that the case was closed later.

However, the matter resurfaced after the insurance company doubted the death-by-accident version, he said. After visiting the spot of the incident, the insurer lodged a complaint of cheating with the police.

On April 28, 2014, the deceased's brother Bhagwat Bansode lodged an FIR with Ausa police station against his sister-in-law Jyoti Bansode, insurance agent Ramesh Viveki, and his friend Govind Subodhi alleging they had hatched a conspiracy to kill his brother to claim the insurance money, crime branch inspector Sunil Nagargoje told PTI. However, Ausa police didn't book Jyoti Bansode on the charge of murder.

The case was investigated afresh over the last three months on directions of superintendent of police Nikhil Pingale. "A chargesheet was filed in Ausa court on October 20 this year. A crime branch team arrested Jyoti Bansode on Monday. She was released on a personal bond following a court order," Nagargoje said.

  • Ausa

