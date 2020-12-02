Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief launches plan to revitalise Beirut as ‘beating heart of Lebanon’

Against the “grim background” of tragic explosions that destroyed much of central Beirut in early August, the UN chief on Wednesday offered a new multi-agency plan to help the Lebanese people move forward, following months of political gridlock.

UN News | Updated: 02-12-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 23:22 IST
UN chief launches plan to revitalise Beirut as ‘beating heart of Lebanon’

“With the launch of the Reform, Recovery and Reconstruction Framework, prepared jointly by the World Bank, the European Union and United Nations, we have a plan”, Secretary-General António Guterres said in a video message to the International Conference in Support of the Lebanese People.

On 4 August, a cache of ammonium nitrate caused a deadly blast that rocked the capital Beirut, causing devastation in a city already suffering from a growing coronavirus outbreak, political and economic turmoil.

The blast killed some 200 people, injured thousands of others, left around a quarter of a million homeless, sparked further protests towards the Government, and prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his entire cabinet.

“Through this Framework – the 3RF – we can, together, help the Lebanese people move beyond the emergency phase and onto the path for longer-term recovery and reconstruction”, Mr. Guteres assured.

France is hosting Wednesday’s video conference designed to finally unlock humanitarian aid, that has reportedly been stalled by the multiple crises afflicting Lebanon.

Balancing the equation

The new framework assesses the levels of incoming support against the continuing needs of the population – with a focus on the most vulnerable.
“We can address the recovery and reconstruction needs of Beirut, particularly of the port, as well as impacted areas and affected communities”, the top UN official stated.
“With a sustainable urban planning approach and quick socio-economic recovery action, we can start to revitalise Beirut as the beating heart of Lebanon”.

Prioritizing the path forward

The 3RF includes essential reforms, targeted not only to facilitate recovery and reconstruction but also to address the root causes of the crisis.

“The continued engagement of non-governmental stakeholders is key”, stressed the UN chief, adding: “The voices of the people must be heard”.

Mr. Guterres underscored the importance of mobilizing more support for the urgent needs of the families and businesses impacted by the explosion; the vulnerable and poor; and the marginalized and underserved.

“We must continue, with one voice, to call the leadership of Lebanon to put aside partisan political interests and form a government that adequately protects and responds to the needs of the people”, he spelled out.

Together we stand

The Secretary-General pledged the UN’s continued support to Lebanon and its people “towards a sustainable and long-term recovery”.

He also reiterated his appreciation to Lebanon’s many partners, including world leaders, international humanitarian organizations and key multilateral and regional financial institutions, “for their partnership in this endeavour”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

UNESCO celebrates second anniversary of Cambodian masked theatre’s inclusion to ICH list

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden will have to make early decision on North Korea-adviser

The incoming U.S. administration will have to make an early decision on what approach it will take with North Korea and not repeat the delay of the Obama era, a former U.S. official who has advised President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesda...

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

No outside person is allowed to interfere in Indias internal matters, one of the agitating farmer leaders said about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus support to protest against the Centres farm laws. At a press conference on Singhu b...

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesdays 8,083.The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,0...

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020