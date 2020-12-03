Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada asks court to throw out expert affidavit in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Canadian prosecutors will ask a court to disregard a former U.S. government lawyer's affidavit submitted by Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team in her U.S. extradition case, arguing it is "irrelevant" and "unnecessary," documents released on Wednesday showed. The affidavit was submitted in July in which Michael Gottlieb, who was a White House lawyer under President Barack Obama, testified that U.S. President Donald Trump had departed from longstanding legal policies designed to promote the "impartial administration of justice," with his comments that he was willing to use Meng as a bargaining chip in trade talks with China.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2020 06:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 06:42 IST
Canada asks court to throw out expert affidavit in Huawei CFO's U.S. extradition case

Canadian prosecutors will ask a court to disregard a former U.S. government lawyer's affidavit submitted by Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team in her U.S. extradition case, arguing it is "irrelevant" and "unnecessary," documents released on Wednesday showed.

The affidavit was submitted in July in which Michael Gottlieb, who was a White House lawyer under President Barack Obama, testified that U.S. President Donald Trump had departed from longstanding legal policies designed to promote the "impartial administration of justice," with his comments that he was willing to use Meng as a bargaining chip in trade talks with China. Meng's lawyers have argued that the extradition should be thrown out in part because the case against her in the United States is tainted by political interference, pointing to comments from Trump about her extradition.

She was arrested in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States. She is facing charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng, 48, has said she is innocent and is fighting the extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

In a submission dated Nov. 3, prosecutors asserted that Gottlieb's evidence should be struck from the record arguing that it is "inadmissible expert opinion evidence" that is "irrelevant" and "unnecessary" to Meng's case. "The key factual matters arising from (Meng's) allegations are whether certain statements by foreign officials have ... prejudiced the integrity of the Canadian justice system," prosecutors wrote.

Gottlieb's testimony would ask the court to "determine not only whether foreign officials have complied with foreign legal principles" but also "review their conduct in light of internal governmental policies and norms. "This Court lacks the expertise to engage in such an inquiry," prosecutors wrote.

The prosecutors are set make the request in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Monday, when witness testimony in the case resumes. Gottlieb is a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in Washington.

Huawei officials were not available for an immediate comment. Prosecutors have accused Meng's lawyers of trying to litigate the case against her in the United States in the Canadian court, which Meng's lawyers have denied.

The extradition case is scheduled to wrap up in April 2021, although the potential for appeals on either side means the case could drag on for years.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia aims to complete review of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by Jan 2021

Australias pharmaceutical regulator said on Thursday it is on course to review Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine by January 2021, with the country sticking to a March timetable to start vaccinations. Britain on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfiz...

Prosecutors building case against ex-PM Abe's secretary for failure to report funding

Prosecutors are building a case against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abes secretary over failing to report a total of as much as 40 million yen 382,848 in political funds, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. Ex-premier Abe is under ...

Soccer-Wolves' Jimenez recovering well from surgery on fractured skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is making excellent progress following surgery on a fractured skull and could leave hospital as early as next week, the Premier League clubs doctor said. Mexican forward Jimenez, 29, was injured ...

CDC chief warns Americans face 'rough' winter from COVID-19 surge

The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic, still raging with unprecedented fury nationwide, will pose the countrys grimmest health crisis yet over the next few months, before v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020