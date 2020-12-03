Left Menu
Nominate more Cong MPs to Guru Tegh Bahadur birth anniversary panel: Adhir Ranjan to PM

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to nominate 'some' Congress MPs from Punjab to a high-level committee constituted to solemnise 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:45 IST
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (File Photo/ANI).

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to nominate 'some' Congress MPs from Punjab to a high-level committee constituted to solemnise 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. "I have received a letter from Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary, Government of India regarding my nomination as a member of the High-Level Committee constituted to solemnise the 400th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the Ninth Sikh Guru," Chowdhury wrote in the letter.

He further added, "I am honoured to be associated with such a solemn and sacred anniversary. I wish to assure you that I would work to the best of my capability for such a noble and pious cause. I hereby give my consent to be a member of the aforesaid committee." "I have noticed that a number of public representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are represented on that committee. On the same line, I may like to request you to kindly consider nominating some public representatives i.e. Members of Parliament of the Indian National Congress (INC) as well as from Punjab because they are so religiously and emotionally attached to this great event," Congress leader added. (ANI)

