Manipur's Nongpok Sekmai police station tops list of 10 best police stations in country

Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur was the first on the list of the country's top 10 police stations in 2020 announced on Thursday after a survey by the ministry of home affairs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:03 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district of Manipur was the first on the list of the country's top 10 police stations in 2020 announced on Thursday after a survey by the ministry of home affairs. An official press release said that the government selects the best-performing police stations across the country every year to incentivise more effective functioning and bring healthy competition.

NongpokSekmai PS in Thoubal district of Manipur was the first ranked police station in the survey followed by AWPS-Suramangalam in Salem City district of Tamil Nadu. Other police stations on the list were Kharsang PS at Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh, Jhilmili (Bhaiya Thana) at Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, South Goa's Sanguem PS in Goa, Kalighat PS at North and Middle Andaman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Pakyong PS in East District of Sikkim, Kanth PS in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, Khanvel PS in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Jammikunta Town PS, Karimnagar district of Telangana. The selection is done in accordance with the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Directors General of Police during the 2015 Conference in Kutch, Gujarat. The Prime Minister had said that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance based on feedback.

This year's survey for the best police stations was conducted under challenging circumstances by the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, it was difficult to access police stations located in remote areas during the coronavirus pandemic due to various restrictions on movement. Consequently, the survey was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the government.

The objective was to rank the top 10 police stations out of 16,671 police stations in the country through data analysis, direct observation and public feedback. The ranking process commenced with shortlisting of the best performing police stations in each state on the basis of property offence, crime against women, crime against weaker sections, missing persons and unidentified found person and unidentified dead bodies.

The number of police stations selected comprised three from each state, two from all other states and Delhi and one from each Union Territory. 75 police stations were selected for the next stage of the ranking process.

In the final stage, 19 parameters were identified to evaluate the standards of service delivery and identify techniques of improvement in policing. This part constituted 80 per cent of weightage in overall scoring. The balance of 20 per cent was based on the infrastructure of the police station and the approachability of personnel and feedback of citizens. The categories of citizens included were from nearby residential areas, nearby markets and citizens leaving police stations.

Citizens who were approached for feedback included 4,056 respondents. Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah has said a vast majority of police stations short-listed from the thousands of police stations in the country are police stations located in small towns and rural areas. (ANI)

