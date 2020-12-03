Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members -NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by Chinese Communist Party members and their families, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday. The policy shift limits the validity of travel visas for party members and families to one month and a single entry, the paper reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/03/world/asia/us-visa-china-communist-party.html, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 13:05 IST
United States toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members -NYT
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday issued rules to restrict travel to the United States by Chinese Communist Party members and their families, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The policy shift limits the validity of travel visas for party members and families to one month and a single entry, the paper reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/03/world/asia/us-visa-china-communist-party.html, citing people familiar with the matter. Previously, party members, like other Chinese citizens, could obtain U.S. visitor visas of up to 10 years' duration, it said.

The Trump administration has sought to cement the outgoing President's tough-on-China legacy, while relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to the lowest point in decades. The move was a part of ongoing action to protect the United States from the Chinese Communist Party's "malign influence," the NYT quoted a spokesman for the State Department as saying.

The Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Washington and Beijing have clashed over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, its tightening grip on Hong Kong, its disputed claims in the South China Sea, trade and accusations of human rights crimes in Xinjiang.

Last week, Reuters reported the United States was poised to add China's top chipmaker SMIC and national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, curbing their access to U.S. investors. The new visa guidelines allow American officials to determine someone's party status based on their application and interview, the paper reported.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India resumes talks with protesting farmers over agriculture laws

Indian government ministers began talks with farmers leaders on Thursday to try and break a deadlock over laws passed earlier this year seeking to deregulate the agriculture sector that has ignited the countrys biggest farm protests in year...

Two held for graft in Gujarat's Modasa town

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a town planner and a middleman for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Modasa town of Arvalli district, an official said on Thursday. According to the ACB, the main ac...

Chennai trial finding is incidental rather than related to vaccine: AIIMS Director

Responding to vaccine impact during Chennai trial, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said the case, is an incidental finding rather than related to the vaccine candidate. As per the inf...

Norwegian Air proposes restructuring, share sale in bid to survive

Norwegian Air proposed on Thursday a package of debt conversion, aircraft divestment and sale of new equity in a bid to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the company to the brink of collapse.As part of the plan, the Oslo-ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020