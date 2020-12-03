Two held for graft in Gujarat's Modasa town

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a town planner and a middleman for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Modasa town of Arvalli district, an official said on Thursday. According to the ACB, the main accused Kirit Raval, a class-1 state government employee, worked as a town planner with the town planning and valuation office in Modasa.

The other accused Pratik Jaiswal is a middle man who worked for Raval, it was stated. A local resident had recently filed an application with Raval to get a certified map and other related documents for his land, which was declared as non-agricultural (NA), the official said.

However, the accused kept delaying the process and demanded Rs 2,000 from the complainant and asked him to pay the amount to Jaiswal, he said. Based on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap in the premises of town planning office on Wednesday and caught Jaiswal red-handed while accepting the bribe on behalf of Raval, the official said.