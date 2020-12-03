Focus on COVID-19 testing, tracing, Delhi HC tells AAP govt

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the AAP government to "focus on testing and tracing" to deal with the COVID-19 infections numbers in the national capital. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also said that the time to declare results should be brought down to within 24 hours from 48 hours or more even now.

The court said the labs can message the results to people on their mobile numbers, which are taken at time of sample collection, and it can be put up on the websites later. The directions and suggestions by the court came while hearing a PIL by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking increase in the COVID-19 testing numbers in the national capital and getting speedy results.