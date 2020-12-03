Maha: Two held with ganja, cash of over Rs 10 lakh

Left Menu
Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of close to 5 kg of ganja and cash of over Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said. Offences have been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with the Shanti Nagar police station of Bhiwandi Zone, he said. Further probe is underway to find the source of the cash and contraband, it was stated..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 14:05 IST
Two persons were arrested for alleged possession of close to 5 kg of ganja and cash of over Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said. Based on a tip-off, the police intercepted Abdul Kadar Abdul Jabbar Shaikh (46) and Akbar Hussain Abdul Aziz Shaikh (45) on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and recovered contraband worth Rs 49,700 from them, said P B Dhole, assistant commissioner of police Bhiwandi East.

The police team also found cash to the tune of over Rs 10.22 lakh from the accused, who are residents of Bhiwandi town, the official said. Offences have been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act with the Shanti Nagar police station of Bhiwandi Zone, he said.

Further probe is underway to find the source of the cash and contraband, it was stated..

