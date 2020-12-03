Man arrested for attempting to rape minor
A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at Morna village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday evening when the 12-year-old girl had gone to attend a wedding event, SHO Sube Singh said The accused took the girl to a nearby sugarcane field and tried to rape her.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:15 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at Morna village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday evening when the 12-year-old girl had gone to attend a wedding event, SHO Sube Singh said
The accused took the girl to a nearby sugarcane field and tried to rape her. The girl, however, raised an alarm and the villagers caught hold of the accused
He was then handed over to the police, the officer said. PTI CORR SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh