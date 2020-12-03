Man arrested for attempting to rape minor

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl at Morna village here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday evening when the 12-year-old girl had gone to attend a wedding event, SHO Sube Singh said

The accused took the girl to a nearby sugarcane field and tried to rape her. The girl, however, raised an alarm and the villagers caught hold of the accused

He was then handed over to the police, the officer said. PTI CORR SRY