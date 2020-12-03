Maha: Leopard kills woman in Chandrapur district

A woman was allegedly killed by a leopard in a jungle in Bramhapuri tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, an official said. Tarabai Kharkate (60) had gone to dispose of some garbage in the outskirts of Dorli (Chinchgaon) village when the leopard lurking the bushes allegedly attacked and killed her, the official said.

On being informed about the incident, forest officials and the police reached the scene under compartment no 1012 of North Bramhapuri forest range, he said. The body was moved to a rural hospital for post- mortem, the official said.

An initial relief of Rs 20,000 has been given to the deceased woman's family, while the remaining compensation will be given after necessary formalities, range forest officer Poonam Bramhane said. This is a second such incident in the area in the last one month, after a 10-year-old boy was similarly attacked and killed by a leopard.