Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan discloses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll

Azerbaijani authorities disclosed for the first time Thursday details of the country's military casualties in the recent fighting with Armenian forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was halted last month by a Russian-brokered truce. On Thursday, Aliyev's office announced moving the holiday to Nov. 8, when the strategically important city in Nagorno-Karabakh, Shusha, was taken by Azerbaijani forces.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:33 IST
Azerbaijan discloses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll

Azerbaijani authorities disclosed for the first time Thursday details of the country's military casualties in the recent fighting with Armenian forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was halted last month by a Russian-brokered truce. Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said that 2,783 troops were killed during the 44 days of intense clashes, and 103 of them are yet to be identified. More than 100 servicemen are considered to be unaccounted for, the ministry said, and 1,245 are currently undergoing treatment in medical facilities.

President Ilham Aliyev said earlier this week that 94 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed and 400 more have been wounded. On Thursday, he signed a decree ordering a moment of silence at 12:00 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday to honor the victims of the fighting. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.

Heavy fighting erupted in late September, marking the biggest escalation of a long-simmering conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations. The violence was halted by a Russian-brokered peace deal that took effect on Nov. 10. The agreement stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of several regions it holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh's borders. Azerbaijan also retained control over areas of Nagorno-Karabakh it has taken during the conflict.

The deal was celebrated in Baku as a major victory. Aliyev on Wednesday declared a new national holiday, dubbed Victory Day, to mark the day when the truce entered force. On Thursday, Aliyev's office announced moving the holiday to Nov. 8, when the strategically important city in Nagorno-Karabakh, Shusha, was taken by Azerbaijani forces. Aliyev made the decision as Nov. 10 is Ataturk Memorial Day in Turkey, Azerbaijan's major ally, a statement by the Azerbaijani presidential administration read.

In Armenia, the peace deal sparked outrage. Mass protests erupted in the capital Yerevan, with thousands regularly taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country's prime minister..

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

To Sir With Love - Winner of $1 mln teacher prize changed girls' lives in India

This years Global Teacher Prize has been awarded to Ranjitsinh Disale for his work helping girls, most of then from poor tribal communities, at a village school in western India. Disale immediately announced he would share the 1 million pri...

COVID-19 could see over 200 million more pushed into extreme poverty, new UN development report finds

According to the study, released on Thursday, such a high damage scenario would mean a protracted recovery from COVID-19, anticipating that 80 per cent of the pandemic-induced economic crisis would continue over a decade. Not a foregone c...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; labor market momentum ebbing

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits fell last week, but remained extraordinarily high amid widespread business restrictions to slow a rising tide of new COVID-19 infections and lack of additional fiscal sti...

Mumbai: Man gets imprisonment for life for raping minor

A special Protection of Children against Sexual Offences POCSO Act court here on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a minor repeatedly and impregnating her. Special judge Rekha Pandhare fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020