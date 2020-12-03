Left Menu
Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, fire brigade says

A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday. The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday.

The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. "We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site," a spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that injuries were serious. "It's very much ongoing," she said.

The explosion took place at a waste treatment facility for the nearby city of Bristol, the spokeswoman added. The fire service said it had been joined there by police and ambulances.

A police spokeswoman said they were searching the location to make sure everyone was accounted for, but had no details of casualties.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

