Multiple casualties at English warehouse blast, fire brigade says
A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday. The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England.Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 19:38 IST
A large blast in a warehouse near Bristol in England has caused multiple casualties, a spokeswoman for the fire brigade said on Thursday.
The fire service had previously said on Twitter that it was responding to an incident after being called to a large explosion in Avonmouth, south west England. "We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site," a spokeswoman for Avon Fire and Rescue Service said, adding that injuries were serious. "It's very much ongoing," she said.
The explosion took place at a waste treatment facility for the nearby city of Bristol, the spokeswoman added. The fire service said it had been joined there by police and ambulances.
A police spokeswoman said they were searching the location to make sure everyone was accounted for, but had no details of casualties.