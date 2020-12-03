Three govt employees suspended for dereliction of election duty in J-K's Kishtwar

Three government employees were on Thursday suspended for dereliction of election duty in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said here. The employees suspended by Panchayat Election Officer Ashok Kumar Sharma will remain attached in the office of the additional district commissioner of Kishtwar during the suspension period, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Pawan Parihar has been appointed inquiry officer to conduct a detailed probe into the matter, the officials said. Till date, five employees have been suspended and 21 attached for dereliction of election duty and violations of the Model Code of Conduct in Kishtwar, they added.