Give security to deceased girl's family, Orissa HC asks police

The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Nayagarh district police to provide adequate security to the family members of the five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by influential persons having political links.

Updated: 03-12-2020 21:22 IST
The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Nayagarh district police to provide adequate security to the family members of the five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by influential persons having political links. The girl had gone missing on July 14 and her skeletal remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village of Nayagarh district on July 23. Over four months have passed since then, but no one was arrested till now.

The state government has recently ordered a high court monitored probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Adjudicating over a writ petition filed by advocate Padmalaya Mohapatra seeking protection for the girl's family, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq also asked the SIT of Crime Branch police to submit a status report before it detailing the investigations made so far into the case.

Besides Mohapatra's writ, another petition was also filed in the court by a Ganjam-based social organisation Bharatiya Vikash Parishad praying for a CBI enquiry into the case and adequate compensation to the family of the victim. Both the writs will be jointly adjudicated, the bench said posting the matter to be heard again on December 16.

The alleged kidnapping and murder had taken place in July but the matter came to light when her parents tried to immolate themselves in front of the Assembly, which was in session, on November 24 saying that they were denied justice for their daughter. The issue rocked the Assembly for several days with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo alleging that he was shielding the main accused in the case.

