Gunshots fired during quarrel over accident, 1 injured

However, a few minutes later, the motorcycle rider came there again with his associate Rohit and opened three rounds of fire with an intention to kill the car driver, an officer said. Out of the three bullets fired, one of them hit a person named Vipin, who was also at the spot at the time of incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 22:18 IST
A man sustained a bullet injury during a quarrel between two parties after their vehicles brushed past each other, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Uttam Nagar area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to police, a quarrel broke out between a car driver, Kallu Singh, and a motorcycle rider, Neeraj, after their vehicles brushed past each other, but as Singh's wife reached the spot, the motorcycle rider fled the spot. However, a few minutes later, the motorcycle rider came there again with his associate Rohit and opened three rounds of fire with an intention to kill the car driver, an officer said.

Out of the three bullets fired, one of them hit a person named Vipin, who was also at the spot at the time of incident. During inquiry, it emerged that Vipin had come there as member of band party in a nearby wedding function, he said. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital and is stated to be stable, he said.

A case was registered and efforts are on to nab Neeraj who opened fire, while Rohit has been arrested, police said. PTI AMP HMB.

