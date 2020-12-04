Foreign news schedule for Friday, Dec 4

Foreign news schedule for Friday, Dec 4PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 10:22 IST
- Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks becomes first African-American to chair House Foreign Affairs Committee. - US govt sues Facebook, alleges discrimination against American workers in favour of foreigners with special visas.
- US House of Representatives passes legislation to promote Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies. - Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines.
PTI SCY.
